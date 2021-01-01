Add a bejewelled twist to your hoop collection with these quirky evil eye earrings. Handcrafted from 21ct gold and set with sparkling green cubic zirconia stones, these gold hoops are striking enough to wear solo or for adding the finishing touch to your ear party. Ottoman Hands Cielo Gold Eye Hoop Earrings with Green Crystals come in a sustainable pouch made from washable paper and are ready to gift. These earrings are handmade from 21ct gold plated brass. Please take your jewellery off when washing your hands and using any skincare products and cosmetics. Women's Green Brass Cielo Gold Eye Hoop Earrings With Crystals Ottoman Hands