The Allegra is a spectacular black and white snake printed leather with a unique brass ornament detail makes this shoe a stand-out. The low, tapered heel adds the right amount of height and gives this sophisticated shape a dress up/dress down wearability making this shoe a one of kind wardrobe must-have. 3/4 inch wearable heel Smooth Italian printed snake leather Padded leather insole. Leather lining and outsole Tab detail with brass colored ornament Handmade in Italy Women's Black Brass Allegra Tab Flat With Ornament - & White Snake Shoes 6 UK Bells & Becks