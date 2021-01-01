From leading lady

Leading Lady Women's Bras CRLP - Gold Leopard Print Seamless Front-Closure Racerback T-Shirt Bra - Plus Too

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Gold Leopard Print Seamless Front-Closure Racerback T-Shirt Bra - Plus Too. This bra lifts and sculpts with lightly molded cups, a simple front closure and supportive underwires. A racerback design and adjustable straps create a comfortable silhouette.Size note: This style runs small. If you're between sizes, ordering one band and cup size up is recommended.FeaturesAdjustable strapsMolded padded seamless cupsRacerback designProduct DetailsUnderwireFront closure85% nylon / 15% spandexHand washImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com