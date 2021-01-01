Limoges Jewelry Women's Bracelets Silver - Stainless Steel Personalized Name Hearts Charm Bracelet

Stainless Steel Personalized Name Hearts Charm Bracelet. Add a personal touch to your everyday jewelry collection with this double chain bracelet featuring petite heart charms and a personalized name or word in stylish lettering.Note: First letter capitalized only.Full graphic text: (personalized name).Chain: 8.7'' LLobster claw claspStainless steelImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.