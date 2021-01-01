From pj harlow

PJ Harlow Women's Bottom, Black, Extra Large

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Sassy Satin-Striped Detail Down The Sides Adds An Elegant Sporty Touch To Any Outfit. Loose And Comfortable, Fits True To Size This woman's pajama's are perfect for sleep, lounge and play. Our signature satin used in our boxers and pants is a satin faille blend rather than the more common silk. Our tees and tanks are made from the highest quality supima cotton and lycra blend. Whether You’re Relaxing At Home Or Running Around Town, You Will Be The Best Dressed Any Time Of Day.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com