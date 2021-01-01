Womens Boricua Jefa Puerto Rico Heart Flag Boricua Mom mothers day T-Shirt

Boricua Jefa, Mothers Day Heart Shaped Puerto Rican Design for Mom, Mama, grandma, abuela, abuelita. Great Hispanic Heritage Month Gifts for mothers, autumn, fall, christmas gifts for mothers, hispanic heritage month for girlfriend, aunt, auntie, tias Gifts for mom with Puerto Rican Roots from son, daughter husband, kids and grandkids. Gifts for teachers, nurses and any woman who is from Puerto Rico. Cute heart shaped Puerto Rican Flag with the words Boricua Jefa, puerto Rico flag, Puerto rico shirts Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem