Lily Women's Blouses RED - Red & Beige Reindeer Geometric Curved-Hem Notch Neck Tunic - Women & Plus

Red & Beige Reindeer Geometric Curved-Hem Notch Neck Tunic - Women & Plus. Stay comfy during merry occasions wearing this festive notch neck tunic that boasts stretchy fabric and three-quarter sleeves. A curvy hem makes a graceful transition to your leggings or other bottoms.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported