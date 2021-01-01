Reborn Collection Women's Blouses Blue - Blue & Red Floral Ruffled Blouse - Women & Plus

Blue & Red Floral Ruffled Blouse - Women & Plus. Bring a bit of floral flair to your look with this blouse featuring a ruffled design for a playful and charming look.Note: Due to the unique nature of this item, patterns may differ slightly from the imageMade for ZulilyNecklace not includedModel: 5' 8'' tall; 35'' bust; 24'' waist; 37'' hipsSize S: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: Allow extra time for your special find to ship.