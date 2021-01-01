Glitz Bomb Women's Bath Bombs and Bath Salts light - Light Beige Tropical Peach Ring Bath Bomb

Light Beige Tropical Peach Ring Bath Bomb. Let this scented bath bomb fizz your worries away as it melts into a hot, well-earned bath with colored foam and pleasant aromas. A hidden ring insides makes for a pleasant surprise to complete a night of pampering.Includes bath bomb and hidden ring (two pieces total)Bath bomb: 5 oz.Ring: cubic zirconia / rhodium-plated metalNotes: peach and citrusRing inside varies - all possible rings are picturedThe ring in the bath bomb has an estimated value of $25-75