From boohoo
Womens Basic Swing Dress - Blue - 10
Advertisement
Womens Basic Swing Dress - Blue - 10 - Swing into summer with this iconic swing dress. Loose and flowy, this vintage style swing dress is the perfect piece to keep you cool during the warm weather. The A-line shape will hug your body at the top and bell out at the bottom, giving you all the freedom you need. Without a doubt, the most flattering fit, this swing dress for women, can be worn with sandals, sneakers, or stilettos. You can even layer with tights in the colder months!Style: Smock DressDesign: PlainFabric: JerseyLength: MiniNeckline: StrappySleeve Length: Strappy