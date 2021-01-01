From nydj
NYDJ womens Barbara Boot-cut Jeans, New Black, 0 US
BOOTCUT JEANS FOR WOMEN: Not too long, not too short, the NYDJ Barbara Bootcut Jeans fit just right. The traditional bootcut fit gives you a flattering legs-for-days look and makes these jeans an effortless closet staple. EXCLUSIVE LIFT TUCK TECHNOLOGY: This unique technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. It will lift, slim, and flatten in the front for a flattering fit. MEASUREMENTS: Inseam runs 32 inches, front rise is 9.75 inches, with a leg opening of 17.5 inches. Due to the Lift Tuck Technology, select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit. CLASSIC DESIGN: Finished with five-pocket styling, a zip fly, and a button closure, these bootcut jeans for women have a timeless, versatile look you can wear from season to season and year to year. EASY TO CLEAN: Keep your women’s bootcut jeans in their best condition by machine washing in cold water and line drying. 70% Cotton, 13% Polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane.