Vionic Women's Ballet Flats BLK - Black Robyn Leather Flat - Women

Black Robyn Leather Flat - Women. This flat provides comfortable arch support to your every step. Its perforated details and neutral tone add charming style.Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends wearing your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.FeaturesRecipient of American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of AcceptanceProduct detailsLeather upperTextile liningRubber soleImported