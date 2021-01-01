LifeStride Women's Ballet Flats LUXNAVY - Lux Navy Abigail Flat - Women

Lux Navy Abigail Flat - Women. Whether you're heading to work or hitting the mall, these chic flats are a must-have for your everyday footwear rotation.FeaturesSoft System technology features support and flexibility for all-day comfortHigh-rebound footbed provides a soft, cushioned fitArch and foot support provide stability and balanceHighly flexible sole requires less force as you walkJust Right Height heel distributes body weight evenlyProduct Details Slip-onCushioned footbedMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported