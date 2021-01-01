Naturalizer Women's Ballet Flats BLACK - Almond Croc-Embossed Halo Leather Slingback - Women

Almond Croc-Embossed Halo Leather Slingback - Women. Combining a carefully contoured footbed with a luscious leather exterior, these balanced flats create a harmonious and comfortable way to carry you through the day.N5 Contour Technology FeaturesDual-density cushioned footbed plus extra cushioning in your pressure points provides superior comfortContoured insole, molded arch support, and secured heel cup provides balance and stabilityProduct DetailsSlip-onLeather upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported