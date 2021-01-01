From vera bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Backpacks Bonbon - Bonbon Medallion ReActive Journey Backpack
Bonbon Medallion ReActive Journey Backpack. Make your day's travels easier with this lightweight backpack that offers versatility for urban and travel packing, courtesy of a roomy interior and pocket-populated design. A padded back helps stave off softness against aches and pains.FeaturesReActive is lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottlesAttaches to roll-on luggage with trolley sleeveProduct DetailsIncludes backpack and removable case12.5'' W x 17.75'' H x 8.25''DPolyester Zip closureExterior: two side mesh pockets, front zipper compartment, padded laptop compartment, zip pocket on side back, back slip pocket at top, top-pocket with removable case and ventilated shoe compartmentInterior: large zip-pocket, two slip pockets, two pen slips, lanyard with clip and two elastic mesh pocketsPadded, adjustable straps27 plastic water bottles are used in the making of this productImported