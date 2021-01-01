Womens Back To Shcool Boho Rainbow 5th Grade Teacher & Student V-Neck T-Shirt

This Cute Back To School 5th Grade Vibes Shirt First Day Teacher And Student. Get back to school with rainbow boho bohemian design in pastel colors with the text.1st day of school, 5th grade vibes design for boy, girl, kids, teen Team 5th First Grade Teacher Vibes Shirt. Great for teachers and students to wear on the first, last day of school, classes or as a graduation present for boys and girls. Perfect for the whole First Grade Team or Squad! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem