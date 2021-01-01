From cobb hill

Cobb Hill Women's Aubrey-CH Heeled Sandal, Navy, 7 N US

$91.06 on sale
($99.95 save 9%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

COBB HILL COMFORT PROMISE: Interior cushion pod helps to create Cobb Hill's renowned immediate, lasting comfort GENUINE LEATHER: Genuine leather upper with a burnished finish brings beauty and softness to these heeled sandals for women SOFT, BREATHABLE INTERIOR: Textile lining, EVA footbed with pigskin and textile footbed cover enhance the comfort of these slip on casual shoes DUAL PROTECTION: Steel shank maintains the shape of your shoes and helps to protect your feet SUPPORTIVE OUTSOLE: TR outsole increases overall support, stability, and traction control FLEXIBLE FOREFOOT: Strobel construction provides forefoot flexibility

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com