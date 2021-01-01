Champion Women's Athletics UltraFuse Popover Jacket Electric Blue L

Advertisement
THE PERFECT PULLOVER JACKET WHEN THE WEATHER'S NOT PERFECT Don't let rain change your plans. Lightweight pullover jacket resists rain when the weather takes a turn, and keeps you on the move in Champion style. Water-resistant polyester shell with exposed half zip front and dropped shoulder let you layer over sweatshirts and tees on the fly. Bold colorblock design and sublimated graphics on the sleeves, hem and chest for next-level sport style. Lined, three-panel hood with tipped drawcord, elastic cuffs and hem block out the elements. Roomy front pouch pocket stows your phone and essentials when you're on the move.