Womens ATARAXIA - Tranquility of Mind Stoic Principle Stoicism V-Neck T-Shirt

The Stoic principle ATARAXIA - Tranquility of Mind is the perfect tee for stoics, philosophers, students & professors of Philosophy. Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus, Seneca & Zeno would have loved your life affirmation & peaceful, calm and stable mood state. You're a stoicist? You strive for soul peace, mindfulness, serenity & emotional strength? Stoicism, the Greek school of philosophy (Stoa), is your religion? Ataraxy & stoic wisdom is the guide & maxim for a good life. It's all about eternal recurrence. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem