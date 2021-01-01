Womens ask your mom if Santa is real - Funny Christmas V-Neck T-Shirt

Christmas is shit. No bock on Christmas trees, Christmas tree decorations and Christmas music. Get this design with funny anti Christmas saying: Verficktes Scheiss Weihnachten! For those who like humor, jokes and funny Christmas sayings. Great Christmas gift for all Christmas muffles who like irony, black humour and sarcasm. For those who like the sayings: I hate Xmas, I hate Christmas, I hate Christmas, I hate people, I hate people. Christmas gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem