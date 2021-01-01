This Black body shirt made of two types of fabric. Sweatshirt decorated with exclusive designer embroidery "fish" under the JA ss`21 collection. It`s equipped with long, voluminous sleeves with cuffs and a wide elastic at the hem. Loose cut of the product allows you to wear it both daily and for any reason, when you want to feel beautiful and comfortable. Made in Moldova Artisanal Sustainable -Care: Delicate wash at 30 degrees 80%wool 20%spandex Women's Artisanal Black Wool Loose Fit Sweatshirt With Embroidery Medium Julia Allert