We join the trends that you like the most by creating our own designs with extraordinary details. A long wool jacket in woven jacquard in 7 colors, with bangs. On our looms, we create the fabric with the best yarn from certified suppliers and then we assemble the whole structure. The result? A long knitted coat with a lot of style. We can live without this coat, yes. But winter with it on becomes very interesting. 42% POLYACRYLIC 23% WOOL 20% POLYESTER 15% POLYAMIDE Women's Artisanal Grey Wool Knitted Animal Print Coat Bastian Etoile Large The Extreme Collection