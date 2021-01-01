Advertisement
Award winning Patrizia Stalder drew inspiration from the vast flora and fauna of the Guajira desert to conceive this design. Colombia and Venezuela are megadiverse countries. Colombia ranks second after Indonesia in having the highest National Biodiversity Index worldwide. An amazing 10% of the world's biodiversity is present in Colombia and Venezuela. The illustrator and graphic artist Patrizia Stalder designed the collection "Isashii" for Mama Tierra. Patrizia Stalder is a Swiss multi-faceted artist, working as a painter, illustrator and graphic designer. Patrizia's illustrations have been included in the "200 Best Illustrators Worldwide 18/19" publication by Lürzer Archiv. Lürzer's Archiv presents creatively outstanding campaigns from all over the world and enjoys a high reputation in many countries. Mama Tierra combines indigenous heritage with western trends, seasonal colors and sustainable materials. The result is high-quality unique pieces designed by world-class designers such as Patrizia Stalder, Lourdes Grollimund, Coral Hernandez and Vittoria Amber. Washable at 20 degrees Celsius in the wool programme. Women's Artisanal Black Wool Desert Flower Yosuzi Clutch M Medium Mama Tierra