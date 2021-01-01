The Angular Ribbed Sweater is a beautifully cut, chunky sweater made from deadstock wool blended fabric. The high turtleneck and extended sleeve cuffs add sophisticated dimension. The angular cut out is created at a place that is flattering for most figures. This sweater is easy to wear with jeans, dress pants, or leggings. Pair with a cute heeled boot for an elongated look. Model is wearing Size S. Made from Deadstock Wool Blend (Deadstock is fabric that is no longer in production and instead of entering the landfill, it is sold in limited quanitities.) Dry Cleaning Recommended Women's Artisanal Wool Angular Ribbed Sweater XL Joeleen Torvick