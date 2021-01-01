From gold & honey
Women's Artisanal Gold Witch & Cauldron Pendant Gold & Honey
Advertisement
I put a spell on you! And now you're mine! This is a cute charm for the Halloween lover. This mini charm is 14K gold plated sterling silver embellished with crystals. Wearing: Avoid contact with water, cleaning agents, beauty products & chemicals. Cleaning: Clean only as needed. Excessive cleaning will remove layers of metal. Ensure your jewelry is completely dry before putting it away. Silver is a soft metal, which can scratch easily. You can use a silver polish cloth or solution to gently clean your jewelry. Read the instructions to see if it is safe to use on your specific piece. Storing: To prevent any damage or tarnishing to your jewelry, keep it stored in a dry location & free from high emissions of sulfur. Don't leave anything next to the sink as it may fall down the drain and cause brief moments of panic & regret. Protect it from the elements. Women's Artisanal Gold Witch & Cauldron Pendant Gold & Honey