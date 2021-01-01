From no wallflower project
Women's Artisanal Olive Velvet Rib Cotton Mix & Detachable Faux Fur Cardigan Small No Wallflower Project
Advertisement
This cardigan is crafted in a plush ribbed cotton mix velvet with a zip front a v neckline. It features a close but comfortable silhouette and luxurious faux fur detachable collar and cuffs that fasten on with metal poppers, giving you the option to wear the cardigan in multiple ways. This cardigan will make you feel cosy and effortlessly dressed up. Pair it with the matching trousers for maximum impact or your favourite vintage jeans to channel your inner It girl. Complimentary gift wrapping included - making the perfect gift for someone special. Body: 67% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 9% Elastane, 3% PU Collar & Cuffs: 100% Polyester Do not wash the faux fur cuff and collar, detach before washing Lightly brush the faux fur to maintain appearance Machine or hand wash main body according to instructions on the care label Made in England Women's Artisanal Olive Velvet Rib Cotton Mix & Detachable Faux Fur Cardigan Small No Wallflower Project