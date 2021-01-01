From lavish by tricia milaneze
This beautiful, hand-crocheted pendant was created by highly skilled Brazilian artisans. It is made with 18 karat gold-plated wire and makes a statement without the weight or bulk. Made with hypoallergenic and nickel-free materials. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. Hand Crocheted 18 Karat Gold Filled Made in Brazil Velvet Bag Included This is an authentic piece of Lavish Jewelry by Tricia Milaneze and it was handcrafted with noble and delicate materials. Each Lavish piece is unique and bears it's artists fingerprints, which gives a soul and beauty to these jewels that have the power to transform and inspire. Carefully produced stitch by stitch with anti-allergenic 18k gold or palladium filled copper wire. The pieces shine with crystals, glass beads and natural stones. For the best preservation of your Lavish jewelry, always keep it in its original packaging in a dry place at room temperature. Avoid excessive heat, contact with perfumes, cosmetics and chemicals and your piece will always be like brand new. Women's Artisanal Velvet -Color Hand- Crochet Pendant Necklace Lavish by Tricia Milaneze