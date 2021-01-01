From oceanus
Women's Artisanal Black Ursula Bikini Large Oceanus
Advertisement
The URSULA has all the sultry swirling golden embellishment of a feisty siren but keeps things, sugary sweet, in her black lycra. The ideal companion for cocktails with the girls. Made from eco-friendly Italian lycra and embellished with gold bullion & green crystal beading. This bikini has adjustable straps and a mid-rise waist. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Black Ursula Bikini Large Oceanus