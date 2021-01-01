A very contemporary twist on the classic circle stud, our mixed metals of solid gold interlocking circle drop earrings are just the earrings to finish off any outfit - choose any combination of yellow, rose and white gold. Unity is designed around 2 circles that cannot be removed, to metaphorically connect two souls; whether they are your sister or mother, best friend or soulmate, these earrings are the perfect reminder of your crazy, beautiful, love-filled world. Made from solid gold, it's versatile enough to be worn everyday and adds that extra oomph to any outfit! Care and Info Each piece of jewellery is designed and handmade in our studio in London. It is handmade, not machine made, so it will be perfectly imperfect. We believe in ethical, responsible and sustainable production and business practices. We only use solid gold from the very finest and oldest metal suppliers in Hatton Garden, the centre of the jewellery district in London which is eco (re/upcycled) and fairtrade gold to prevent any harm from the environment and to ensure a fully traceable ethical supply chain. All our diamonds are sustainably sourced or recycled from vintage pieces. Each piece of jewellery will arrive in a beautifully branded box. Taking care of your jewellery Each piece of jewellery is made of solid gold, but it is not indestructible and needs to be treated with care. Do not swim, sleep or bathe and avoid perfumes, lotions or cosmetics. After each wear, gently rinse it with some baby soap and dry thoroughly. All metals naturally oxidise with the air, so store it in the box or your jewellery box. Women's Artisanal Gold Unity Pave Hoop Earrings Lily Flo Jewellery