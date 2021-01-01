Advertisement
This meticulously crafted and beautifully styled tree of life chakra pendant necklace sparkles with zirconia. A hollow circular pendant edged with black zircons, houses the delicate tree of life which has small multicoloured stones at the tip of each branch. This necklace is perfect for everyday styling. Either worn singularly or layered for a more dramatic look. The tree of life symbol represents the interconnection of all life and brings positive energy and good health. Pretty and petite, this elegant necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with extra sparkle. Handcrafted in sterling silver, each necklace is adorned using Latelita London multifaceted zircons to provide dazzling sparkle from day to night. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. Materials: 925 sterling silver. Cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Black Tree Of Life Chakra Pendant Necklace Silver LATELITA