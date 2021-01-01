From roses are red
Women's Artisanal Red The Womanpower Shirt S/M Roses Are Red
Advertisement
This loose, boyfriend style shirt is handpainted by our designer Ioanna Tsigarida with the colours - symbols of The International Women's Day. It's here to remind us that we -women- try to stay positive in our unique body no matter what, to be confident that we can thrive in this world, to fight for gender equality every day, to be amazing moms & girlbosses in the same time. Ethically handcrafted in Athens by 3 Greek artisans from 100% pst with tortoise shell pattern buttons. It has a very comfortable fit and feels so soft to the skin. It's timeless, day-to-night piece, a versatile wardrobe essential. Available in monochrome versions as well. With this shirt and these messages, we try to raise awareness about women's equality. We created this print as a symbol for gender parity. 100% pst Cold Hand Wash Women's Artisanal Red The Womanpower Shirt S/M Roses Are Red