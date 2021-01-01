From siobhan molloy

Women's Artisanal Orange Tencel One Shoulder Abstract Print Shonky Dress Small Siobhan Molloy

$974.00
In stock
Description

Our Gabriella shonky dress is cut from wispy Tencel, printed with abstract stripes and trimmed with ruffles that move beautifully around its irregular hemline. It's one shoulder neckline gives it a flattering, soft asymmetry with fluid lines gently following the body. Elasticated at the waist to define the shape, with contrasting grosgrain self-tie belt. Orange/Ivory Slips on 70% Tencel 30% Nylon Machine wash Women's Artisanal Orange Tencel One Shoulder Abstract Print Shonky Dress Small Siobhan Molloy

