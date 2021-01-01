Our Gabriella shonky dress is cut from wispy Tencel, printed with abstract stripes and trimmed with ruffles that move beautifully around its irregular hemline. It's one shoulder neckline gives it a flattering, soft asymmetry with fluid lines gently following the body. Elasticated at the waist to define the shape, with contrasting grosgrain self-tie belt. Orange/Ivory Slips on 70% Tencel 30% Nylon Machine wash Women's Artisanal Orange Tencel One Shoulder Abstract Print Shonky Dress Small Siobhan Molloy