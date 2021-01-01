This appetising strawberry necklace hangs on an 18" chain along with a little strawberry flower. Handmade in solid sterling silver, this hallmarked necklace will finish off any outfit. Comes beautifully packaged in a Lucy Flint Jewellery branded box. Made from solid sterling silver, hallmarked by the Birmingham Assay Office. Clean your silver jewellery regularly with a jewellery cloth or dip to keep it sparkling. Chemicals in beauty products such as perfume can cause silver to go dull, so it's always best to put jewellery on last when getting ready and, if possible, take it off before sleeping, showering, swimming, cleaning or any activity that may scratch it. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Strawberry Necklace Lucy Flint Jewellery