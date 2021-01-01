A playful modern take on a classic Dower & Hall design, this eclectic Pearl bracelet combines round 6mm freshwater pearls and rectangular link sterling silver chain to dramatic effect. Accented with a Keshi Pearl charm drop, it fastens with a hammered t-bar and loop clasp. A timeless classic with a twist. Dower & Hall designs their jewellery to be worn and treasured. Here are a few simple guidelines to keep your jewellery looking its best: Perfume, skin and hair products can all react with silver causing it to tarnish, cause vermeil to erode and even damage stones - especially pearls. Always apply your products before putting on your jewellery and leave for a few minutes to be absorbed by the skin. Avoid spraying perfume or hairspray directly onto your jewellery. Vermeil is a layer of fine 18ct gold, plated on top of silver. As this is just a layer it can gradually wear, giving the appearance that it has faded. Everyday wear may speed up this process, especially on items like rings and bracelets which have lots of contact knocking against objects. Treat your jewellery with care - remove when doing physical work, playing sports etc. Hot weather and sweat can also speed up the tarnishing process. Jewellery should always be removed before swimming and bathing. At night store your pieces in a jewellery box. Silver-dip solution is the best way to clean both your silver and vermeil jewellery. Dip your jewellery in the solution for a couple of seconds only and then rinse thoroughly in warm soapy water. Soft stones such as pearls and turquoise may react to the silver dip solution so use a specialist pearl cleaner or give them a rub with a soft cloth. Women's Artisanal White Sterling Silver Chain & Pearl Charm Bracelet Dower & Hall