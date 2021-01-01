Advertisement
Our best seller Feather Earring now available for the Vegan enthusiast. Made with a Sterling Silver ear wire, this feather earrings are wrapped to perfection. Artisan-made feather earrings have become a timeless and staple piece to any conscious consumer collection. They are casual enough for everyday yet attention getting for a special night out. Jewelry Care & Preservation: Your Deux Mains jewelry has been made from the finest and most sustainable materials we could responsibly source. Please learn more about how to care for your precious pieces that were made with love and made to last. Gold-tone plating on brass will eventually wear over time. However, with proper care, your piece can maintain the original finish for longer. To care for your jewelry: Avoid wearing in excessive heat or humid conditions Avoid contact with water and/or sweat Avoid exposure to perfumes, lotions and household cleaning products Store in a dry space, in plastic or a cloth bag After wear, use a soft cloth or cotton ball to gently rub off oils, dust or dirt collected from the day Women's Artisanal Black Sterling Silver & Inner Tube Feather Deux Mains