Women's Artisanal White Stacked Half Eternity Band With Pave Set Brilliant Cut & Baguette Diamonds 18K Ri Noor

Half Eternity Band 18k White Gold. These any-finger bands include three rectangular baguette diamonds along with pave set round diamonds. Rinoor's re-imagined bands, are incredibly versatile and can be worn for any occasion, alone, with other rings, on any finger and can be stacked with other colors from the same collection for a bolder and more impactful look. Ri Noor jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. Try to always be aware of the ring on your finger and how it is coming into contact with surfaces around you. To care for your Ri Noor jewelry, take caution to keep harsh chemicals away from the precious metal and stones. You may use a mild detergent in warm water to clean then pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris.