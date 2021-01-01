The medium version of our Solvo Ring. Created by casting free-formed wax shapes in recycled silver. A 4mm wide band, perfect on its own or stacked with others. 18ct Gold Vermeil This is jewellery that can stand the test of time. But it has to be treated with care. All Gold Vermeil jewellery should be taken off before sleeping, showering or doing any exercise. Also, make sure you take off before using any hair spray or perfumes as contact with harsh chemicals could cause damage to the plating. When you are not wearing your item please store in the box or pouch provided. If the plating dulls over time give it a new lease of life by simply bathing your piece in a washing up liquid and warm water solution and rubbing gently with a microfibre cloth to restore the shine. Women's Artisanal Gold Solvo Ring Med Love's Labour's Won