What symbol shows you care more than a solid gold initial? Our letters are designed to be worn as an emblem of personal significance like a little secret to carry with you all day every day. As a child, designer Diana Sherling's mother encouraged her to learn the art of calligraphy. These hand forged solid ethically sourced 9k gold letters are an ode to her education and the art of beautiful hand writing in a digital world. Our solid gold capital letters are crafted individually in our studio in London and set on an 18inch solid 9k gold chain. Each piece of jewellery is designed and handmade in our studio in London. It is handmade, not machine made, so it will be perfectly imperfect. We believe in ethical, responsible and sustainable production and business practices. We only use solid 14k gold from the very finest and oldest metal suppliers in Hatton Garden, the centre of the jewellery district in London which is eco (re/upcycled) and fairtrade gold to prevent any harm from the environment and to ensure a fully traceable ethical supply chain. Each piece of jewellery will arrive in a beautifully branded box. Taking care of your jewellery Each piece of Lily Flo Jewellery is made of solid 14k gold, but it is not indestructible and needs to be treated with care. To keep your new jewellery beautiful, we suggest: Do not swim, sleep or bathe in your jewellery. Avoid perfumes, lotions or cosmetics and after each wear, gently wipe off make up or rinse it with some baby soap and dry it off gently but thoroughly. All metals naturally oxidise with the air, so to prevent it tarnishing, store it in the box or your jewellery box. Women's Artisanal Solid Gold Letter A Pendant Necklace Lily Flo Jewellery