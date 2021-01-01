From gold & honey
Women's Artisanal Purple Snake Skin Medium Illusion Hoops Gold & Honey
The original illusion hoop. When you look at the hoop from the front, it is full Purple Snake Skin Print. When you turn and look from the side, it is clear! Double the fun for a unique design. The lucite hoops are handcrafted with hand painted enamel and gold-plated sterling silver posts. Wearing: Avoid contact with water, cleaning agents, beauty products & chemicals. Cleaning: Clean only as needed. Excessive cleaning will remove layers of metal. Ensure your jewelry is completely dry before putting it away. Lucite is a light-weight acrylic. Simply use a damp lint free cloth to remove any residue. As with most handcrafted accessories, avoid dropping on hard surfaces. Silver is a soft metal, which can scratch easily. You can use a silver polish cloth or solution to gently clean your jewelry. Read the instructions to see if it is safe to use on your specific piece. Storing: To prevent any damage or tarnishing to your jewelry, keep it stored in a dry location & free from high emissions of sulfur. Don't leave anything next to the sink as it may fall down the drain and cause brief moments of panic & regret. Protect it from the elements.