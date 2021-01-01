This natured inspired necklace with Cowrie shell inspired detailing is elegant and chic, whilst giving a nod to its bohemian roots. The high polished finish radiates with a metallic shine. The versatility of this necklace means it looks great with a paired down casual look, or as a choker with a little black dress. Ideal for those who love statement jewellery. Make this your holiday and vacation essential. Pair with our matching cowrie shell earrings. Coachella festival inspired. Rhodium plated. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Rhodium Cowrie Shell Choker Strand Necklace LATELITA