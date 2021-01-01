The earring features a petite butterfly adorned with Latelita London signature sparkles. The delicate nature of this beautiful earring makes it perfect for everyday styling. Butterflies are deep and powerful representations of life. Around the world, people view the butterfly as representing endurance, change, hope, and life. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in rhodium. Handset micro pave white zircons. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Rhodium Butterfly Stud Earring LATELITA