This delightfully unique charm is inspired by a Cotswold autumn and the colourful displays of gourds that crop up at this time of year in traditional celebration of harvest. In tiny farm shops, garden centres and luxury food stores, gourds of all shapes, sizes and textures are everywhere. They join the smell of wood smoke, the crunch of fallen leaves beneath a boot and the comfort of a warm scarf and a mug of hot chocolate on our list of things we love about this time of year. Clean gently with a polishing cloth or in warm soapy water. Avoid contact with cosmetics, perfumes and creams Rinse thoroughly after exposure to salt water. Store carefully in a box to avoid scratches Women's Artisanal Silver Pumpkin Charm Necklace Wild & Fine