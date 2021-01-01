From nal
Women's Artisanal Silver Nalè - Wide Leg Sequin Palazzo Jumpsuit XXXL NALÈ
Advertisement
Turn heads and eyes with this sparkly sequin jumpsuit. The best thing about this celebratory jumpsuit is that it is super comfortable, has pockets on both sides and has a detachable belt if you want a more fitted look. Please note: This jumpsuit was designed to have a very loose fit. The lining on the jumpsuit is very comfortable and gives a very smooth feeling on the skin. CARE Hand wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Wash inside out Made in Turkey Women's Artisanal Silver Nalè - Wide Leg Sequin Palazzo Jumpsuit XXXL NALÈ