From lucy ashton jewellery
Women's Artisanal Silver Mandala Stud Earrings Lucy Ashton Jewellery
Advertisement
This pair of detailed Mandala Earrings in sterling silver will make an impact to any outfit. The earrings are very light weight, only 5g per earring. Each order comes with a cleaning cloth and beautifully gift boxed, ready to give as a gift or to keep for yourself. This piece is very delicate so take care with clothing and remove when washing. Your piece is 100% sterling silver, silver can naturally tarnish with time and wear, so to help keep it tarnish free for longer an anti tarnish tab is inside every box so it's recommended to keep the piece in its original packaging. Also keep different metals away from each other to reduce excessive wear. To restore the original brilliance of the silver use the silver polishing cloth which is included for FREE with every purchase, if this is not sufficient then use a silver dip solution making sure to read the manufactures instructions. Women's Artisanal Silver Mandala Stud Earrings Lucy Ashton Jewellery