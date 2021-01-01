How much do you love your feet? If you want the most anatomical organic sole with an impeccable summer style, THEROS slides are your choice! The feeling of this ergonomic sole is Top and this edition of the silver leather snake-effect is offered with a double rubber bottom sole in cream and black color. Perfect to wear for cocktails by the pool, in resort escapes' or in the city's edgy outfits. "Theros" in ancient Greek means Summer ant this relaxing feeling is what you would feel when you wear those shoes. Silver leather Black leather Leather linning Natural anatomical braided raffia sole Two layers' Rubber bottom sole Smoked gun metal decoratives Hand Made in Athens Women's Artisanal Silver Leather Slides Theros Anatomical Raffia Shoes 6 UK RANIA KROUPI