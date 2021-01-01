Advertisement
Beautiful and stylish silver hoop earring with a stunning Topaz drop making it a unique piece of jewellery. In ancient Europe, people believed that topaz could break spells and quell anger. But we surely believe the beauty spell which these Blue Topaz November birthstone earrings will cast will be unbreakable. Apart from bringing wisdom and longevity to one's life, this Top November birthstone will bring vogue to your wardrobe as well. Being the elegant pioneer among the jewels, you can buy this topaz online in the form of earrings and fill your life with poise and grace. To be worn causally or for a special occasion. Our jewellery has been made to the highest quality and here are a few points that will ensure you achieve the cleanest, sparkiest look at all times. Keep your jewellery away from harsh chemicals like household cleaning fluids as they create abrasions and reduce the lustre of the metal. Cleaning your jewellery is best done with warm water, detergent free soap and a soft (old) toothbrush. Always dry your jewellery after exposure to water. Each piece of 'Kaizarin' jewellery comes with it's polishing cloth to help you gently wipe the wear and tear tarnish off. Women's Artisanal Blue Silver Hoop With Topaz Drop November Birthstone Kaizarin