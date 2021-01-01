Advertisement
The eye sparkle elliptical necklace is perfect for those who love delicate jewellery. Handcrafted in sterling silver, each necklace is adorned using Latelita London multifaceted zircons. The pendant, in the shape of an open eye, is mainly set with white zircons with dark blue zircons in the centre to represent the iris of the eye. This simple yet chic, eye necklace is perfect for everyday styling. Either worn singularly or layered for a more dramatic look. The eye is one of the most powerful symbols known to many cultures. It can be an indicator of good, evil, protection, wisdom, knowledge, secrecy and mystery. Materials: 925 sterling silver. Cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Eye Sparkle Elliptical Pendant Necklace LATELITA