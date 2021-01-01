Advertisement
Give your neckline something to boast about with the brilliance of diamonds. Be Inspired by our meticulously crafted and beautifully styled diamond zodiac necklace. Pretty and petite, this elegant Taurus birth sign pendant necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with extra sparkle. Taurus celebrate birthdays April 20 - May 20, making this an ideal personalised birthday gift. 925 sterling silver is handset with white round brilliant diamonds to add a touch of everyday luxury. 925 sterling silver. Handset white round brilliant cut diamonds 0.2 Carats. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Diamond Zodiac Necklace Taurus LATELITA