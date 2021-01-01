From rosaspina firenze
Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Foliage Necklace Rosaspina Firenze
This silver foliage necklace is perfect for those who want a jewel that can be combined with any outfit or color. Delicate and light, it's also ideal for gifting. The small genuine Swarovski crystal set by hand gives a touch of sparkle to the necklace. Material: Palladium plated brass, nickel-free, lead free. Enriched with genuine Swarovski crystals. Packaging: This item is presented in a Rosaspina Firenze signature packaging. To best preserve your jewel Rosaspina Firenze should follow some simple rules: Avoid contact with water, cosmetics, perfumes, body lotions, hair sprays, as these may damage the finish of the jewellery, and chemicals. Take special precautions when carrying out some sports activities, or domestic tasks. For long-lasting brilliance of the crystals, we recommend regular polishing with a soft cloth. After use, it is recommended to always put the jewelry in fabric bags provided at the time of purchase. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Foliage Necklace Rosaspina Firenze