Advertisement
Worn best on a beach with a spritz in hand, this collar is essential for your vacation wardrobe. Pair it with your favourite beach dress for a romantic look that's bound to make a statement. Made from rhodium plated over brass and hand-cast forms. Use the toggle clasp at any open link for endless length options! For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO pieces often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Coastline Collar BIKO